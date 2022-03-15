DoorDash offers gas rewards program for drivers, but says customers won't bear the costs

A DoorDash Inc. delivery person arranges an order in the back of a vehicle outside of a DoorDash Kitchens location in Redwood City, California, U.S., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Food Delivery company Doordash is taking steps to try and help drivers offset rising gas prices, though unlike rideshare apps Uber and Lyft, it says the added costs won't be passed to consumers.

Doordash said on Tuesday that all U.S. delivery drivers will be eligible for 10% cash back on gas through a prepaid business Visa debit card. They'll earn cash back anytime they use the card, even when they're not working, the company said.

"Over the last few weeks, prices at the pump have increased all across the world, and for Dashers who deliver by car, this economic reality presents unique and unprecedented challenges," the company said in a statement.

Oil prices hit $130 a barrel last week, lifting retail gasoline prices to across the country. The average cost of regular, unleaded gas in the U.S. is $4.32 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association, with the price in Doordash's home state of California surging to $5.75 a gallon.

Uber and Lyft recently announced that they're adding a temporary surcharge to riders. Uber trips will come with a fee of 45 cents to 55 cents, and Uber Eats deliveries will include a charge of 35 cents to 45 cents, the company said last week. Lyft didn't specify how much it will charge.

A DoorDash spokesperson told CNBC that the company is taking a different approach.

"We know Dashers aren't the only ones facing pain at the pump, and we're not passing the cost of these programs on to consumers at this time," the spokesperson said in a statement.

DoorDash also announced a weekly gas bonus for those who drive more, saying "Dashers who accept and complete orders totaling 100 miles in a motor vehicle will earn an extra $5."

The cash back reward program will begin March 17, and relief will stay in place "at least through April," DoorDash said.

"We'll continue to monitor gas prices, listen to the Dasher community, and seek feedback as we evolve these programs and explore additional resources in the coming weeks and months," the company said.

