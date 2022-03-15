Starbucks, Volvo launch a pilot EV charging network at coffee giant's stores

Volvo will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded, ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route from the Denver area to the coffee company's Seattle headquarters.

DETROIT – Volvo Cars and Starbucks are partnering on a pilot program to research the usage and potential scalability of electric vehicle chargers at the coffee giant's stores nationwide, the companies announced Tuesday.

As part of the pilot, Volvo will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded, ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations along a 1,350-mile route from the Denver area to the coffee company's Seattle headquarters.

Volvo and Starbucks will monitor stations closely and assess impact on on electric vehicle owners to determine potential expansion of the program, according to a representative for the companies.

Charging infrastructure is viewed as a major hurdle to EV adoption, prompting automotive and charging companies to launch partnerships to study use cases and install chargers across the U.S.