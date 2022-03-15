CNBC Pro

Toast shares can rally nearly 54% from here amid slate of positive catalysts, Baird says

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThere's an attractive buying opportunity in GoodRx after the stock's recent sell-off, Baird says
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProEvercore sees 60% upside in Planet Fitness, says post-pandemic growth potential is underappreciated
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProDeutsche sees big gains ahead for eBay as resale market heats up
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Read More