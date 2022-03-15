CNBC Pro

Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Netflix, Apple, Amazon, Rivian & more

Michael Bloom
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProToast shares can rally nearly 54% from here amid slate of positive catalysts, Baird says
Sarah Min14 min ago
CNBC ProThere's an attractive buying opportunity in GoodRx after the stock's recent sell-off, Baird says
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProEvercore sees 60% upside in Planet Fitness, says post-pandemic growth potential is underappreciated
Sarah Minan hour ago
Read More