China says it wants to steer clear of U.S. sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi says Beijing wants to avoid being impacted by U.S. sanctions over Russia's war with Ukraine.

"China is not a party to the crisis, nor does it want the sanctions to affect China," Wang said Monday during a call with Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares to discuss the crisis in Ukraine.

"China has the right to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests."

His comments are seen as one of Beijing's most explicit statements yet on the unprecedented barrage of international sanctions imposed against Russia's corporate and financial system. The measures came in response to the Kremlin's full-scale offensive of Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

The White House has warned China not to provide Russia with an economic lifeline as the Kremlin steps up its onslaught on Ukraine. The U.S. says it fears China, a key strategic ally of Moscow, may seek to cushion the impact of measures designed to destroy Russia's economy if the war continues.

There are concerns among market participants that Chinese companies could soon become embroiled in financial penalties after reports that Moscow had asked Beijing for assistance to support its Ukraine invasion.

China has denied these reports, while Russia has said it did not request military aid from Beijing.

Since Russia's attack on Ukraine, Beijing has refused to call it an invasion and said China would maintain normal trade with both countries. China has not joined the U.S., EU and other countries' sanctions on Russia.

China has said, however, that it is "deeply" worried about the crisis in Ukraine.