Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates to combat the highest inflation in 40 years

The Federal Reserve is poised to announce its first interest rate hike since 2018 on Wednesday.

The central bank is likely to raise its target federal funds rate by 25 basis points, or one-quarter of one percent, to address the worst inflation in more than 40 years, partially brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet consumers who are already grappling with higher prices putting a strain on their wallets may be wondering how increasing borrowing costs will help tamp down inflation.

The consumer price index jumped 7.9% on the year in February, the highest level since January 1982. Rising costs of items such as food and fuel drove the increase and further eroded any wage gains that workers may have seen in the last year.

"This is something really hard for the typical consumer to understand, seeing these fast price raises that are so unfamiliar to large parts of our population who haven't seen inflation rates like this before," said Tara Sinclair, a senior fellow at the Indeed Hiring Lab. "And then trying to figure out the Fed's complicated role in all of this is very confusing."

Here's what you need to know.

The Fed's mandate

The Federal Reserve has a few main goals with respect to the economy: to promote maximum employment, keep prices stable and ensure moderate long-term interest rates.

Generally, the central bank aims to keep inflation around 2% annually, a number that lagged before the pandemic.

The Fed's main tool to battle inflation is interest rates. It does that by setting the short-term borrowing rate for commercial banks, and then those banks pass it along to consumers and businesses, said Yiming Ma, an assistant finance professor at Columbia University Business School.