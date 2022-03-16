Apple supplier Foxconn says it has resumed some production in Shenzhen after Covid outbreak

Foxconn employees on the assembly line in Longhua, Shenzhen, China. The company reportedly employed students working overtime at its iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.

Foxconn, a major assembler of Apple's iPhones, announced Wednesday that it has partially resumed production in Shenzhen, a Chinese manufacturing hub.

The company said earlier this week that it had paused operations in Shenzhen after an uptick in Covid-19 cases led the city to shut down.

Foxconn said it is only able to resume production on campuses that include both employee housing and production facilities.

The Taiwanese firm added that a "closed loop" process has been implemented on these campuses that adheres to policies issued by the Shenzhen Government.

"In applying this closed-loop management process within the Shenzhen campus and in implementing the required health measures for the employees who live on campus, some operations have been able to restart and some production is being carried out at those campuses," a Foxconn spokesperson told CNBC Wednesday.

They added: "The company will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities in monitoring these operations very closely."