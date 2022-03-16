China targeted dad of Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, other critics in U.S., DOJ will charge

Alysa Liu of the United States performs during the figure skating women single skating free skating of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 17, 2022.

The Justice Department will accuse Chinese government agents of waging campaigns to intimidate critics living in the United States, among them the dad of an Olympic figure skater, in new criminal charges expected to be formally announced Wednesday, NBC News reported.

The Justice Department has scheduled a 2 p.m. press conference to detail the allegations and charges.

NBC News, citing officials familiar with the case, reported that there were three separate alleged efforts by Chinese government agents targeting critics in the U.S.

Among them was Arthur Liu — the father of Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu — who is a lawyer and political activist in the San Francisco Bay area. Alysa Liu, 16, a two-time U.S. champion, competed for the American team in the Winter Games in Beijing.

When he lived in China, Arthur Liu helped organize pro-democracy demonstrations there, according to NBC.

A second target for intimidation was an unidentified Democratic candidate for Congress on Long Island in New York. The candidate's name is not revealed in court documents.

That candidate appears to be Xiong Yan, a retired U.S. Army chaplain who was involved in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing.

Yan is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York's 1st District seat in the House of Representatives this year.

