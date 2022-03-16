Fed's interest rate forecast signals willingness to sacrifice growth to stop inflation, strategists say

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during the Senate Banking Committee hearing titled "The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress", in Washington, U.S., March 3, 2022.

Bond yields jumped and stocks were volatile after the Federal Reserve released its forecast for an aggressive series of rate hikes that it expects will bring down inflation swiftly over the next year.

The Fed released its latest forecast for interest rates and the economy, as it raised its target fed funds rate by a quarter point, its first rate hike in more than three years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 briefly turned negative after the announcement, while bond yields rose.

The major averages teetered during Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting press conference, but ultimately jumped. The Dow closed more than 500 points higher in volatile trading.

The 2-year Treasury yield, which most reflects Fed policy, briefly jumped above 2% for the first time since May 2019.

The central bank released its forecast on its so-called "dot plot," a graphic representation of the views of individual Fed officials. The median forecast for 2022 was for seven hikes in total, and three more were forecast for the following year. None were expected in 2024.

Wall Street economists had expected the Fed would forecast five to six hikes for this year, though the futures market was pricing in seven rate hikes before the announcement.

"The signal from the dots is hawkish. It means they're willing to sacrifice growth for inflation. They have to slow growth to achieve that outcome," said Mark Cabana, head of U.S. short rate strategy at Bank of America. The Fed also forecast gross domestic product would grow at 4% next year, before falling off to 2.2% in 2023.