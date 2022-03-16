Systems error triggers fresh chaos as LME suspends nickel trading once again

Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange in London, U.K., on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

LONDON — The London Metal Exchange said Wednesday it had been forced to halt the nickel market once again after a "systems error" allowed a small number of trades to go through below its newly imposed daily price limit.

The LME said it is investigating the technical glitch and will try to reopen the nickel market as soon as possible. It said the trades executed below the lower daily price limit would be canceled.

The fresh suspension of nickel trades represents yet another embarrassing setback for the LME. The 145-year-old exchange is the global center for industrial metals trading and the main venue for setting prices.

The LME resumed nickel trading contracts at 8 a.m. London time after extreme price volatility prompted a rare market shut down last week.

Nickel prices more than doubled in a matter of hours on March 8, climbing above $100,000 a metric ton as one of the world's top producers, China's Tsingshan Holding Group, bought large amounts to reduce its short bets on the metal.

The position exacerbated a price rally at a time when metals were already spiraling upward on Russia's intensifying conflict in Ukraine.

The LME on Wednesday installed trading limits at 5% above or below the last closing price before last week's suspension. It previously said any bids above the higher or lower limit offers would be rejected.

"We are absolutely mindful of the impact that this has had on so many people and we need to make sure that it doesn't happen again," Matthew Chamberlain, CEO of the LME, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday. His comments came shortly before the nickel market reopened.

Chamberlain said the LME had "deliberately prioritized stability" by setting a relatively narrow range of daily trading limits, but these could be soon widened if the exchange observed a "more orderly market."