Netflix makes Volodymyr Zelenskyy's show 'Servant of the People' available to U.S. streamers

"Servant of the People," the 2015 satirical comedy series starring Ukraine's now-President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has returned to Netflix in the U.S.

Created by and starring Zelenskyy, "Servant of the People" follows a teacher who unexpectedly becomes president after a video of him complaining about corruption goes viral.

The series ran for three seasons and ended when Zelenskyy launched an actual campaign for the position in 2019 under the banner of a new political party also called Servant of the People. He won in a landslide, collecting more than 73% of the votes and became the president of Ukraine later that year.

Zelenskyy has become the face of Ukrainian resistance in recent weeks as he seeks to stave off an ongoing Russian invasion of his country. He has posted frequent videos on social media, addressed world leaders and become something of a global household name.