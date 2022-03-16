Kyiv under renewed fire; Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russia talks sounding more realistic

Securing an agreement with Moscow on ending the war in Ukraine is beginning to "sound more realistic," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said while "we all want peace," efforts to secure an end to the hostilities were still needed.

"It takes patience," he said. "And work ... in particular, [from] our representatives, our delegation in negotiations with the Russian Federation."

"It is difficult, but important, because any war ends in an agreement," Zelenskyy added. "Meetings continue. As I am told, the positions in the negotiations sound more realistic. However, time is still needed for the decisions to be in Ukraine's interests."

— Chloe Taylor