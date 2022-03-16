CNBC Pro

The Fed is about to hike rates. Here's what history shows should happen to the stock market next

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese cheap U.S.-focused stocks could thrive as rest of the globe deals with stagflation, Barclays says
Sarah Min
CNBC ProInvestors should consider these deep value stocks during the market sell-off, Wolfe Research says
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says buy these stocks with energy security and the transition to renewables in focus
Pippa Stevens
Read More