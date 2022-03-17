Amazon Flex drivers hit by surging gas prices are demanding relief after Uber, Lyft offer help

Uber and Amazon Flex drivers protest the fuel price serge and demand more money outside an Amazon warehouse in Redondo Beach, California, March 16, 2022.

On Wednesday morning, about 50 delivery and rideshare drivers parked outside an Amazon warehouse near Los Angeles. Signs taped to their car windows showed a jogging skeleton sporting an Amazon delivery uniform and carrying a package.

"Running on empty," the signs read at the rally, which was organized by Mobile Workers Alliance, a group representing gig economy workers. "We can't afford gas. Tech giants, pay up."

The caravan of contractors gathered at the Amazon facility, known as FCA2, to urge the online retailer to follow the lead of Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Walmart. In recent days, those companies have all added fuel surcharges or increased driver earnings to offset higher gasoline prices.

Amazon has remained mum on the topic as Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushed gas prices in the U.S. to record levels. The national average for regular gas reached as high as $4.33 a gallon, according to AAA. It's currently $4.29, up 78 cents from a month ago.

Flex drivers make up a portion of Amazon's rapidly growing in-house logistics arm. The company also relies on a network of contracted delivery companies, planes, trucks and ships to speed orders to customers' doorsteps.

Launched in 2015, Flex remains a side hustle for some workers and has become a primary source of income for others. Drivers use their own vehicles to deliver packages in over 50 cities. They earn between $18 and $25 an hour, depending on the type of shift, and are responsible for costs like gas, tolls and car maintenance.

Kerry Selfridge drives full time for Flex in Kansas while he works to get his travel agency off the ground. Selfridge has to fill his tank every day and said the price at the pump has made it even harder to make ends meet.

"My car used to fill up on $25, now it's closer to $40," Selfridge said. "I'm spending $280 a week, and lucky to make $500 to $700 during that same period."

Selfridge, who has three kids, said he's had to reduce spending on things like meals and entertainment.