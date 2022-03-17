Shares in Japan set for higher start; U.S. Fed raises rates for first time since 2018

SINGAPORE — Shares in Japan were set for a positive start on Thursday following overnight gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. Federal Reserve announced its first rate hike in more than three years.

The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 26,115 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 26,120. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 25,762.01.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.58% in morning trade.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved a 0.25 percentage point rate hike, the first increase since Dec. 2018.

Officials at the U.S. central bank also signaled an aggressive path ahead, with rate rises coming at the six remaining meetings this year.

Elsewhere, investors will continue to monitor developments surrounding the Covid situation in China as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.