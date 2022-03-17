Audi expects 'tremendous interference' to global supply chain due to Russian-Ukraine war

DETROIT – Audi expects the war in Ukraine to cause "tremendous interference" to the global supply chain, an executive with the German luxury brand said Thursday.

The comments come as automakers globally, including Audi and its Volkswagen parent company, attempt to maintain supply chains of crucial parts such as semiconductor chips and wire harnesses that are being impacted by the war.

Automakers have warned that the conflict is creating extreme uncertainty this year regarding vehicle production, sales and financial forecasts.

"We will see tremendous interference with all the supply chains, not just the chip business, but any supply chains internationally," Hildegard Wortmann, head of the car company's sales and marketing, said during a media roundtable Thursday. "The consequences will be tremendous out of this on the whole supply situation."

While Russia and Ukraine account for a small amount of vehicle production globally, they supply key raw materials for the production of semiconductor chips, which have been in short supply for more than a year now due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Ukraine also is a notable supplier of wire harnesses and other materials, largely for European automakers.