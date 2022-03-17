China's elevated Covid cases may not hit the economy as hard as feared

People pick up fast food orders from outside a McDonald's as part of Covid prevention and control measures in Shanghai on March 16, 2022.

BEIJING — As China tackles its worst Covid-19 outbreak since the initial phase of the pandemic, consumption looks set to be hit the hardest while factories find ways to keep producing.

Mainland China reported for Wednesday a second-straight day of declines in new confirmed cases.

The 1,226 new locally transmitted cases reported for the day is only the lowest since Friday, when the new daily case count was a far lower 476, according to National Health Commission data. Mainland China has not reported new deaths from the latest wave of Covid cases, and those numbers are still well below that of other major countries.

The omicron wave is "more similar to the power shortage episode from late last year," said Dan Wang, Shanghai-based chief economist at Hang Seng China. She was referring to abrupt factory power cuts in the fall that temporarily affected production.

This time around, Wang expects factories to be affected for at most two weeks, shorter than in early 2020 when it took some regions several weeks to reopen. "There is risk that this might come back again and again and again," she said. "If that's the case then it will have a lasting impact. But if it's just this month we wouldn't feel much pain."

After suspending local operations Monday, Apple supplier Foxconn said Wednesday it had partially resumed production in Shenzhen at factory campuses that also include employee housing.