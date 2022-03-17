Companies are raising consumer prices but you have to be a sleuth to detect it

Alexanderford | E+ | Getty Images

Americans are paying more for a broad swath of household goods these days. Even items without a higher sticker price may still cost more — it's just hard to notice at first glance. That's because some companies have reduced the contents of their packaging. A cannister that used to contain 16 ounces of coffee may now have just 14 ounces; 300 sheets of toilet paper may have fallen to 275 sheets. The consumer ultimately pays more money for this "shrinkflation," since they pay the same price for a lesser amount. But they may not notice without reading the fine print on packaging.

"It's a sneaky way to pass on a price increase to shoppers," said Edgar Dworsky, founder of website Consumer World and a former assistant attorney general in Massachusetts who focused on consumer protection. "Manufacturers know consumers are price-conscious," he added. "If they raise the [sticker] price, they know shoppers will notice that."

Product downsizing isn't new — U.S. companies have used the tactic for decades, Dworsky said. Larger sizes don't necessarily disappear forever; companies sometimes reintroduce them later but at a higher price, as with "family size" cereal boxes or "party size" potato-chip bags. Shrinkflation tends to come in cycles, though, and it's cropped up more regularly over the last several months. Recently, Dworsky noticed packages of a certain brand of raisins declining by about 2.5 ounces in weight, while another company has reduced the size of its rolls of toilet-paper. Trims have also been made by certain brands of yogurt, body wash, soap and cookies. This is happening against the backdrop of consumer prices rising at their fastest 12-month pace in about 40 years.