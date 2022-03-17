Covid pushed nearly 5 million more in Southeast Asia into extreme poverty, says Asian Development Bank

A man ties up used cardboard boxes he salvaged to sell for recycling in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Southeast Asia is grappling with high poverty levels as recurring waves of Covid-19 have dealt a blow to the region's labor market, said the Asian Development Bank.

Last year, the pandemic pushed 4.7 million more people in Southeast Asia into extreme poverty — which is defined as those living on less than $1.90 per day — and erased 9.3 million jobs in the region, the ADB said in a report published on Wednesday.

"The pandemic has led to widespread unemployment, worsening inequality, and rising poverty levels, especially among women, younger workers, and the elderly in Southeast Asia," said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.

Many countries in Southeast Asia have lost their hard-won economic and development gains as they continue to struggle with the spread of the omicron Covid variant.

Though ADB expects growth of 5.1% in 2022 as higher vaccination rates prompt economies to reopen, it warned that the new variant could cut growth by as much as 0.8%.

The countries with the highest number of reported Covid-19 cases in the region since the pandemic began are Vietnam (6.55 million), Indonesia (5.91 million), and Malaysia (3.87 million) — all developing ones — online publication Our World In Data showed.

"The pandemic's impact on poverty and unemployment will likely persist as inactive workers become de-skilled and poor people's access to opportunities further deteriorates," ADB said. "When this happens, the deterioration in inequality will transfer across generations."