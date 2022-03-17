Russia claims to have ordered crucial bond payment as it seeks to avoid historic debt default

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov during the EEU Summit meeting on December 20, 2019 in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Russia's Finance Ministry claimed Thursday it had fulfilled crucial interest payments on two dollar-denominated eurobonds, saying the order had been made to payment agent Citibank in London.

The ministry said it would later comment separately on whether the $117 million payment has been credited.

Citibank declined to comment when contacted by CNBC on Thursday morning.

The delivery of payment on the two eurobond coupons is a key test for Russia. The Kremlin is staring down the prospect of its first foreign currency debt default in over a century after the U.S. and international allies imposed a barrage of economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

The penalties have blocked a bulk of Russia's gold and foreign exchange reserves and sought to cut off Moscow from the global financial system.

Russia had until the end of business Wednesday to fulfill its obligations and pay $117 million in interest on two sovereign eurobonds.