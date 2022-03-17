Ukraine legalizes crypto sector as digital currency donations continue to pour in

Ukraine has started to accept dogecoin and a number of other cryptocurrencies as donations as Russia continues its invasion.

Ukraine has passed a law that creates a legal framework for the cryptocurrency industry in the country.

The bill, which was adopted by Ukraine's parliament last month and signed into law by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, will allow foreign and Ukrainian cryptocurrencies exchanges to operate legally, according to the country's Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Banks will be allowed to open accounts for crypto companies.

The "virtual assets" law determines the legal status, classification and ownership of virtual assets. It also introduces financial monitoring measures for virtual assets.

Ukraine's National Securities and Stock Market Commission will regulate the market. The body will be in charge of areas including issuing licenses to crypto businesses and implementing state policy in the industry.

Zelenskyy has signed the law as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, underscoring the role that cryptocurrencies have taken on during the conflict.