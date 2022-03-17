Treasury yields ebb as investors digest Fed rate hike

U.S. Treasury yields ebbed on Thursday morning, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to hike interest rates for the first time in more than three years. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 5 basis points to 2.1350% at 4:50 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 5 basis points lower to 2.4022%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

The Fed approved on Wednesday a benchmark interest rate increase of a quarter of a percentage point, its first hike since 2018. The policymaking Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) also penciled in six more hikes in 2022, as well as factored in a reduction in its $9 trillion balance sheet. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at his post-meeting news conference hinted that the balance sheet reduction could start in May, and said the process could be the equivalent of another rate hike this year. FOMC members also increased their inflation expectations, forecasting that the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy will see 4.1% growth this year, compared with the 2.7% projection in December 2021.