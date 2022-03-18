CNBC Pro

How to play a spring stock market bounce now that the Fed has started raising rates

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO07:46
CNBC ProMicrosoft, Bank of America, and PNC are today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 17
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO03:14
CNBC ProDocuSign, FedEx, and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProBuy these high dividend yield cash-flow machines to beat stagflation, Jefferies says
Hannah Miao
Read More