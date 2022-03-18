Indian beauty company Nykka looks to physical retail expansion to meet consumer demand for offline sales

While Nykka started as an e-commerce platform, founder and CEO Falguni Nayar is a "big believer" in physical retail and said there is demand from consumers.

"The last two years have been very much impacted by Covid-19 and what it does to physical retail. However, we do believe that if you look at the math and statistics, e-commerce penetration is only 8%," Nayar said on CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

"A lot of beauty is sold offline and Nykka has become such a big brand that we cannot ignore our offline channel as well as offline consumers. There will be greater emphasis on stores, but I think we will continue to be a dominant e-commerce player."

Nykka, which sells cosmetics, grooming and fashion products, currently has 100 retail stores in India, with its latest opening just last week. The company had a blockbuster debut in November hitting a valuation of almost $14 billion – making it India's first woman-led unicorn listing.

In its most recent quarterly report, however, the company reported a 58% plunge in net profits.