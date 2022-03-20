For spring break season, here are the top 10 beaches in the U.S. — and in the world

It's spring break season, which means after months of winter weather you're likely dreaming about warmer days and spending hours basking in the sun in a tropical locale.

The travel industry is expecting a busy year in 2022, with people sick of being pent up during the ongoing pandemic and looking to make up for lost travel time, and a recent Tripadvisor survey finds that 37% of American travelers plan to hit the beach at some point this year. Now, the online travel reviews website has a new set of dream destinations for those hardcore beachgoers.

Some of the world's best beaches top the charts on Tripadvisor's 2022 Best of the Best awards. The online travel company ranks destinations each year based on traveler reviews and ratings, and this year's top beaches in the U.S. are highlighted by sunny spots in Hawaii and Florida, while an exotic destination in Turks and Caicos tops the worldwide rankings.

Tripadvisor determined its 2022 awards by measuring the most highly-rated and reviewed beach destinations on the website between Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.

In the U.S., Hapuna Beach in Puako, Hawaii claimed the top spot in Tripadvisor's rankings, while Siesto Beach in Siesto Key, Florida followed closely behind at number two.

Casey Brogan, senior communications specialist at Tripadvisor, tells CNBC Make It that Hapuna Beach claimed this year's title in something of an upset, and it comes as the website has seen an uptick in tourism to Hawaii.

"A Florida beach has been number one in the U.S. for the past eight years," Brogan said. "So for Hawaii to pass it, this is actually the first time Hawaii has had the number one beach in the U.S. since 2014."

Located on the Kohala Coast of Hawaii's Big Island, Hapuna Beach State Park offers the island's largest white sand beach – where, depending on the time of year, you can spot migrating whales or spend your time swimming, sunbathing and snorkeling, according to the state's tourism website.

The world's top beach, according to Tripadvisor's rankings, is Grace Bay Beach, located on the northeast coast of Providenciales, an island in the archipelago of Turks and Caicos. Tripadvisor notes on its site that the roughly three-mile stretch of beach is "famous for its long stretch of soft white sand and beautiful blue water."

Tripadvisor's Brogan said being stuck inside during the pandemic has definitely motivated people to explore more of the world as travel restrictions across the globe have begun to loosen.

"I think it's been a crazy couple of years, obviously, so people are really looking for relaxing getaways," Brogan said. "I think these are the beaches that they'll be most [likely] heading towards."