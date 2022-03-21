Apple supplier Foxconn resumes normal operations after Covid disruption

Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, has "basically" resumed normal operations in Shenzhen, China after an uptick in Covid cases in the area caused it to pause production last week, according to Reuters.

Foxconn said on Wednesday it had partially resumed production in Shenzhen by implementing a "closed loop" system with employees who live on the campus.

Though Foxconn produces some iPhones, iPads and Macs in Shenzhen, nearly half of iPhones are produced in a factory in Henan province, according to a Bank of America note last week. The analysts said at the time that the company could relocate production in the short term if the lockdown was not extensive.

Still, the initial pause came just days after Apple announced several new products and created concern that the shutdown could cause product shortages.

Foxconn did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: What Apple's largest manufacturer Foxconn does, and what it's really up to in Wisconsin