Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis raise over $34 million for Ukraine aid

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised more than $34 million in donations for humanitarian aid to Ukraine and temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees, according to the couple's Go Fund Me page.

Kunis was born in Ukraine in 1983 and moved to the United States when she was 8 years old. "Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need," she writes on the page.

The funds raised are being donated to the philanthropic arms of two Silicon Valley darlings: Logistics startup Flexport and housing rental giant Airbnb.

"Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova," write Kutcher and Kunis. "Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine."