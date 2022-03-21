CNBC Pro

Buy like Buffett: These stocks have similar qualities as the insurance name Berkshire just bought

Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProArt Cashin says his gut tells him the stock market will be tested again soon
Maggie Fitzgeraldan hour ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Friday: Bob Doll is staying long in these megacap tech names
Alison Conklin
watch now
VIDEO08:26
CNBC ProDelta, Sysco, and Target are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers Mar. 18
Alison Conklin
Read More