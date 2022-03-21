Cramer's lightning round: I like Truist

Loading chart...

PPG Industries Inc: "I think PPG is down too much. I think it's okay, but ... This is a company that has been really hurt by raw costs. That's going to end eventually. I think if you can handle disappointment at this point, I would buy the stock."

AppFolio Inc: "You've got a software portfolio that is meant for housing. And I think it's much needed, and it reminds me very much of Anaplan, which got a bid today from Thoma Bravo."

Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B: " I think [having it as more than a third of a portfolio is] a lot for any one particular company, but I do love the company so much. Let's cut it to 20% [of a portfolio], so that we can sleep better at night."

Star Bulk Carriers Corp: "I think the dividend's too high, but for what's going on right now in Ukraine, I think it's actually going to be good for the next year."

Vaalco Energy Inc: "This is, yes. It will work. It will work because [the price of] oil is so high, even though I don't like their business model."

Plains All American Pipeline LP: "Typically, I would not be a fan, because they did have issues. ... As much as I like Plains, I like [Enterprise Products Partners] more, but I will back Plains."

