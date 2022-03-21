General Motors is creating an import business to send certain iconic vehicles to China

GM President Mark Reuss announces a $2.2 billion investment in the automaker's Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Michigan for new all-electric trucks and autonomous vehicles on Jan. 27, 2020.

DETROIT – General Motors is creating a new China-based premium import business focused on sales of high-margin, "iconic vehicles" from the U.S.

The business, which GM is calling a start-up within the automaker, will focus on vehicles and potentially brands that are currently not available in the Chinese market, according to GM President Mark Reuss.

"We're going to bring in some pretty iconic vehicles into China," he told CNBC during an interview. "It's a strategy that I think is really neat because it's uniquely American, in most cases."

The products will include electric vehicles as well as ones with traditional internal combustion engines, Reuss said. He declined to specify what vehicles will be part of the new business but cited "a pretty aspirational Cadillac" and other "iconic" SUV-like vehicles.

"It's some iconic vehicles but also some iconic brands as well," Reuss said. "It's exciting. It's a different way to think about it."

The new business is a change in strategy for GM. The automaker has not exported many vehicles to China, which is the automaker's largest market by volume. It has instead localized production for China through joint venture partners within the country.