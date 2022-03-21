CNBC Pro

Goldman strategist names two sectors with 'incredibly cheap' stocks after Fed rate hike

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProThese are Goldman's least favorite stocks, including one it sees dropping nearly 50%
Maggie Fitzgerald
CNBC ProThese stocks are compelling growth stories and offer portfolio protection, analysts say
Michael Bloom
CNBC ProHere are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft, Tesla & more
Michael Bloom
Read More