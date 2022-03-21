Nike shares rise as earnings top estimates on strong North America demand

In this article

A man walks in front of a Nike products exhibit, on February 22, 2021 in New York City.

Nike on Monday reported earnings and sales for the fiscal third quarter that topped analysts' estimates, thanks to robust demand in North America as consumers headed back to stores.

Shares rose more than 4% in after-hours trading.

Here's how Nike did in its fiscal third quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 87 cents vs. 71 cents expected

87 cents vs. 71 cents expected Revenue: $10.87 billion vs. $10.59 billion expected

As of Monday's market close, Nike shares are down 22% this year.

Find the full earnings press release from Nike here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.