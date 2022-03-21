Op-ed: Why investors should care about who owns their advisor's firm

Getting financial advice online is easier than ever before. Even so, many investors are likely to discover that there is no substitute for a human financial advisor.

The problem, however, is selecting the right one.

One thing an investor should consider is the advisor's investing acumen. Low-cost funds that track various indexes are widely available. So, if part of an advisors' value proposition is managing individual portfolios, how does their performance stack up?

Another is the availability of services and products. Most investors even if they don't realize it — have needs that transcend investment management, including help with saving for a child's college education, picking the proper insurance, creating an estate plan and navigating taxes efficiently.

More from Personal Finance:

Here's what every taxpayer needs to know this season

IRS unveils Taxpayer Experience Office to improve customer service

Here's why your tax return may be flagged by the IRS

Whether an advisor is a fiduciary and puts their clients' interests ahead of their own is also important. Incredibly, some advisors — subject only to a suitability standard, which offers investors far fewer protections — are not legally required to do that.

Moreover, no one should discount the importance of personal chemistry. Few people want to have a long-term business relationship with someone they do not like, regardless of how competent they may be.

Another huge consideration is who owns the advisor's firm. Though this isn't a concern that immediately comes to mind for a lot of investors, it's just as important as the others listed above.

In the rare event that investors do raise this point during the vetting process, some advisors will respond by touting their "independence." The implication is that this makes them more objective since they don't have sales quotas, sell proprietary products or have to confront other types of conflicts that are often associated with large, publicly traded firms.