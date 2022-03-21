CNBC Pro

These are the best tech stocks in an 'inflationary world,' according to Baird

Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThese areas of the market could protect investors from stagflation, Jefferies says
Jesse Pound3 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman sees these efficient profit growers thriving as other stocks get hit by higher costs
Tanaya Macheel5 hours ago
CNBC ProGoodyear, called a stealth EV play, is investing to hold its competitive advantage
Hannah Miao
Read More