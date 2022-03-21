The Routing Company lets you hail a ride — on public transit

The Routing Company is rolling out apps that bring the convenience of on-demand ride-hailing to public transit.

Led by CEO James Cox, formerly the global head of product operations at Uber, the 40-person Boston startup has developed rider, driver and fleet management software to rapidly assess where riders want to be picked up, and how to gather them into a shared bus or shuttle efficiently.

Unlike carpool-style services such as Lyft Line and Uber Pool, which only place two to several riders into a driver's vehicle, The Routing Company can group 18 people into a bus or shuttle with the vehicles arriving to pick up a passenger between 2 and 12 minutes from the time they hail their ride.

Riders can be picked up where they are, rather than walking to a stop on a fixed route.

Cox told CNBC that, because about half of buses and shuttle services are run by public transit agencies and half by private sector companies in the US, the startup works with both. But The Routing Company hopes its apps will make bus- or shuttle-hailing a standard offering by public transit agencies around the world.

Cox says he helped start the company, in part, to solve environmental problems that can't be addressed by replacing gas and diesel vehicles with electric models. Besides his work with Uber, he also served as a product leader at EV startup Canoo.

"Battery electric buses are good for the world – they're a net benefit," the CEO said. "But buying them doesn't solve the problem of twenty to forty percent of buses driving around with low utilization or even empty. You need multiple solutions to get to lower or zero carbon emissions."

There are also a huge number of internal combustion engine vehicles in the world's fleets that will drive around on gas for years to come. The Routing Company aims to make the use of these more efficient before transit agencies and transportation companies move to electric vehicles powered by renewable energy.