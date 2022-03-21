Treasury yields climb as focus remains on Russia-Ukraine war

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday morning, as investors remained focused on developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4 basis points to 2.1888%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 2 basis points higher to 2.4429%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Treasurys

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that if peace talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin fail, it would mean the start of a third global war. "If these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third world war," Zelenskyy said in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria that aired Sunday morning. Ukrainian and Russian officials have met intermittently for peace talks, which have failed to progress to key concessions.

Meanwhile, there are scheduled to be a number of talks from Federal Reserve officials this week. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is set to discuss the economic outlook at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Economic Policy Conference at 12 p.m. ET on Monday. Investors will be keeping an eye out for more indications on the Fed's policy plans, after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than three years last week. Investors are also monitoring the rise in Covid-19 cases in Europe, stemming from an emerging variant. There are no major economic data releases due out on Monday. Auctions are scheduled to be held on Monday for $57 billion of 13-week bills and $48 billion of 26-week bills.