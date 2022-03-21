U.S. space companies poised to benefit as Russia cuts ties to industry, analyst says

Russia is rapidly cutting itself off from much of the global space industry in response to Western sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine, and U.S. companies stand to benefit, according to an analyst report on Friday.

"Russia and Ukraine have for decades contributed significantly to the global space industry. Both are

powerhouses of rocket and propulsion expertise, supplying launch services and engine systems to customers the world over," Quilty Analytics, a boutique research and investment firm focused on space businesses, wrote in an industry briefing.

The Russian state-run Roscosmos space agency, with its Soyuz rockets, has long been one of the leading launch providers in the industry – delivering satellites, cargo and crew into orbit.

As Russia retaliates and withdraws its launch services for American and European organizations, Quilty sees U.S. companies as net beneficiaries, with a number of satellites now looking for rides to orbit. Elon Musk's SpaceX is "the clear winner" in the launch marketplace, the research firm's founder, Chris Quilty, told CNBC.

Already, SpaceX's Starlink competitor OneWeb announced on Monday it will move launches of its internet satellites to Musk's company, after terminating its launch agreement with Russia's Roscosmos. OneWeb says launches with SpaceX will start later this year.

"Russian launch activity is being withdrawn from the market at the exact moment that launch rates are hitting new historical records. Someone needs to absorb this demand, but Europe is not well positioned because of their top-down approach to the market," Quilty said.

Beyond SpaceX, other companies providing space station services and developing new orbiting habitats – such as Boeing, Axiom, Sierra Space, Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Voyager – are poised to benefit. Quilty also sees Iridium Communications likely gaining from providing satellite communications to Ukrainian and NATO forces.