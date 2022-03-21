Watch live: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell speaks at NABE annual conference

[The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is slated to speak Monday at the National Association for Business Economics annual conference in Washington, D.C.

His remarks come less than a week after the Fed's first rate hike in more than three years. The Fed also signaled last week that it expects to raise rates at its remaining six meetings this year.

The central bank also raised its outlook on U.S. inflation for 2022, and trimmed its economic growth forecast as well.

"Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices, and broader price pressures," the Fed said in a statement.

