5 money-saving tips from a TikTok lawyer who reads the fine print

Reading the fine print means you could be saving money that you might not have otherwise known about, according to Erika Kullberg, lawyer and founder of Plug and Law, a legal tech start-up for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Kullberg found that you could be eligible for compensation for everything from getting bumped from your flight to having a package arrive after its guaranteed delivery date.

"Almost every transaction in your life involves a contract whether you're flying with an airline or buying a pair of shoes," she said.

Kullberg has more than 11 million followers across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Check out this video to learn more about how to save money by reading the fine print.

