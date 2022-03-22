Alibaba surges more than 11% after it ups share buyback program to $25 billion

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock surged more than 11% on Tuesday after the Chinese e-commerce giant said it would increase the size of its share buyback program from $15 billion to $25 billion.

The share repurchase scheme will be effective for a two-year period through March 2024, the company said.

Alibaba has bought back about 56.2 million American depositary shares (ADRs), worth about $9.2 billion, under the previously announced buyback program. ADRs are listed in the U.S. and act as proxies for foreign companies.

The Hangzhou-headquartered e-commerce giant is looking to boost investor confidence as its shares have lost around two-thirds of their value since hitting an all-time high in October 2020.

"Alibaba's stock price does not fairly reflect the company's value given our robust financial health and expansion plans," the company's Deputy Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu said in a statement.

Alibaba has faced a number of issues including macroeconomic headwinds and continued regulatory tightening from the Chinese government that led authorities to slap the company with a $2.8 billion antitrust fine last year.