CNBC Pro

Buy Sherwin-Williams as higher costs are already baked into the stock, Bank of America says

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProBTIG rates Datadog as a buy, says software stock can jump 25%
Jesse Pound32 min ago
CNBC ProGoldman upgrades Altria to buy, says tobacco stock has more upside than Philip Morris
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProGoldman adds Schlumberger to conviction list, says stock should catch up to its peers
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More