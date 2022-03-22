Carl Icahn describes how his style is different from that of fellow investing icon Warren Buffett

In this article OXY

Wall Street legends Carl Icahn and Warren Buffett have taken different approaches to shares of Occidental Petroleum in recent weeks. Icahn had been selling to exit his long equity position. Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, has been building a position worth billions. In an interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime," Icahn said his decision to dump Occidental, as oil prices climbed to multiyear highs, illustrates the contrasting philosophies between him and Buffett. "He's a tough guy to disagree with. I mean, look at his record," the founder and chair of Icahn Enterprises said, alluding to the fact many consider Buffett to be the greatest long-term investor of all time. "I don't know that we disagree completely. I think we're to a certain extent in a different business with Warren. I'm an activist," Icahn said. "I look for a company that's, in my mind, way undervalued such as [Southwest Gas], and there's something I can do about it. That's what I enjoy doing. That's why I come to work every day."

Billionaires Carl Icahn and Warren Buffett. Getty Images (r) | CNBC (l)

While both men may look for undervalued securities, Buffett is known his patience and extended time horizon. "In fact, when we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever," Buffett wrote in his 1988 letter to Berkshire shareholders, as he discussed the company starting a position in Coca-Cola. On the other hand, Icahn said the positions he builds are less about constructing a portfolio to maintain for the long term. "We look for the moment to strike and, of course, I might've made a lot more money if I kept the Apples and the Netflixes that we bought, but we bought them and made a big profit," Icahn said.