Elon Musk to officially open German factory as Tesla looks to ease demand pressure

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks on as he visits the construction site of Tesla's gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, May 17, 2021.

Elon Musk will officially open Tesla's first manufacturing facility in Europe on Tuesday as the company looks to take pressure off its other factories in the U.S. and China.

The Tesla CEO will cut a red ribbon at the new Giga Berlin (or Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg) plant in Grünheide, a coal town in Brandenburg, Germany, within commuting distance of the capital.

Tesla sees the Berlin factory producing up to 500,000 vehicles annually.

Tesla has been struggling to keep up with demand and there are reportedly lengthy delays for Model Ys and certain Model 3s in different parts of the world.

Last week, Tesla had to temporarily shut production at its Shanghai plant due to Covid-19 cases resurgent in China. That limited production of made-in-China Model 3 and Model Y vehicles there for at least two days.

In recent quarters, Tesla has been exporting cars from China to customers in Europe.

Demand for EVs remains very high in Europe, and now Tesla can rely on some production on the continent, not solely to be shipped from China.