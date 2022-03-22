The great inflation squeeze: Here's how retirees can navigate higher prices

Weekend Images Inc. | E+ | Getty Images

Americans are being squeezed by higher inflation. That may have retirees on a fixed income concerned about getting by or running out of savings during their golden years. Inflation rose 7.9% in February from 12 months ago, the highest in more than 40 years, according to the Labor Department. Yet there is some good news for older Americans, according to J.P. Morgan's 2022 Guide to Retirement. Since spending changes in retirement, it reduces the impact of some rising costs. "This inflationary period has not been as bad for seniors as it has been for workers," said certified financial planner Michael Finke, professor of wealth management at The American College of Financial Services. "[Retirees] have more flexibility in the sense that if fuel prices are going up or airline prices are rising, they can choose not to go on vacation this year," he added. "Business travelers don't have that same flexibility."

Social Security is also adjusted for inflation. Next year, seniors may get as much as a 7.6% cost-of-living adjustment, according to a preliminary estimate from The Senior Citizens League, a non-partisan senior group. The bump for 2022 in January was 5.9%, the highest in 40 years. That said, retirees are grappling with higher costs. For instance, food prices overall are up 1% from January and food at home rose 1.4%. The cost of rent and apparel are also higher. "What makes this challenging is we are dealing with inflation, we are dealing with low interest rates and we are dealing with stock market volatility," said CFP Marguerita Cheng, CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth in Gaithersburg, Maryland. "These three challenges are all colliding," she added. With that in mind, here's how senior citizens can cope with inflation.

Adjust your budget

Delay Social Security

The best thing a retiree can do to protect their income from inflation is delay claiming Social Security, which will, in essence, buy more Social Security income, Finke said. After you reach full retirement age, you may increase your benefits by 8% for each year you wait to retire, up to age 70. "If they wait until age 68 or 69, that's a huge improvement in the amount of inflation-protected income they can get," Finke said.

Have a balanced portfolio

