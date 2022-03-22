Inflation is spiking the cost of pet parenthood yet owners are still splurging on care

Pet parenthood is getting more expensive, but many owners are still willing to splurge, according to a report from Rover, an online pet marketplace.

Rising costs and inflation are a growing concern for Americans, affecting everyday expenses like groceries, gasoline and housing. Pet parents are also feeling the sting, according to the report analyzing data from more than 1,000 U.S. dog owners.

More than 70% of pet parents have spent more on food, treats, toys and veterinary visits, and 73% worry about prices continuing to grow, the report found.

Indeed, annual inflation for pet food rose by 3.7% in February, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, and pet services, including veterinary care, spiked by 5.8%.

"Like most consumer goods and services across the globe, the cost of many pet products has increased in the past year," said Kate Jaffe, trend expert at Rover. "Despite these rising costs, Americans are still splurging like never before for their beloved pets."

For example, nutritious and fresh-ingredient food is a popular splurge item, the report shows, with the majority of pet owners willing to spend extra.

Personalized services, such as dog walking and sitting, particularly for city-dwellers, is also a priority for pet parents. Many are willing to pay extra for "green" products, like biodegradable poop bags, and some will shell out for smart pet tech devices.

These findings may suggest pets and their well-being "aren't discretionary expenses, but rather part of the mandatory family budget," Jaffe said.