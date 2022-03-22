CNBC Pro

The bond market is stoking the debate that a recession is coming...but it may not be

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProWarren Buffett is paying a relatively cheap price for his biggest takeover in six years, analyst says
Yun Lian hour ago
CNBC ProRetail investors just posted the longest streak of buying bank stocks since 2008, BofA says
Hugh Son5 hours ago
CNBC ProCash App is a hit with teens, which could boost Block's results, analyst says
Tanaya Macheel6 hours ago
Read More