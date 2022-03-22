Britain's Royal Mint to build plant that will extract gold from electronic waste

LONDON — Britain's Royal Mint plans to build a facility that will extract gold from electronic waste, with the plant set to be fully up and running in 2023.

In a statement Monday, the government-owned company which manufactures precious metal products and coins said it would use what it called "patented new chemistry" from a Canada-based firm called Excir to recover gold from the circuit boards of cell phones and laptops.

According to The Royal Mint, the process is able to recover "over 99% of the precious metals contained within electronic waste — selectively targeting the metal in seconds."

The recovery, it said, takes place at room temperature, as opposed to the high temperatures required for smelters to process e-waste. The plant will be located in South Wales, U.K., where the mint is based, with construction beginning this month.

It said it expected the facility to process as much as 90 metric tons of circuit boards sourced from the U.K. each week. This would produce "hundreds of kilograms" of gold every year, it added.

This week's statement builds on a previous announcement from Oct. 2021 in which The Royal Mint said it had signed an agreement with Excir to roll out its technology in the U.K. In that release, the Mint said the process could potentially also recover copper, silver and palladium.