Buttigieg says DOT will dole out $2.9 billion in infrastructure grants to states and cities

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks to the news media during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2021.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday said the administration was ready to dole out $2.9 billion in grants for state and local bridge, road and other infrastructure projects.

The sum, part of the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed into law four months ago, is intended to bankroll public works projects, including highway, bridge, freight, port and public transit expansions and repairs.

Buttigieg told reporters Tuesday that applications for the funds are due by May 23 at 5 p.m. ET and that approvals are expected at some point in the fall.

"Across the last year, I have traveled and seen some of the most glaring and serious infrastructure needs around this country," the Transportation secretary said. "Often we're seeing infrastructure that is generations old, very much in need of repair or replacement."

State, regional and local governments will be able to contend for the grant funding through three separate programs with a single application.

The National Infrastructure Project Assistance program is designed for massive projects than span jurisdictions or are "regional projects of significance." The Transportation Department will award 50% of funding to projects greater than $100 million and will divvy up $1 billion in funds over the first year.

The second program, known as Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, is meant to fund smaller highway, freight and rail construction projects. The Biden infrastructure provides $8 billion for that program over five years.

The remaining portion of funding will fund the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program with funds exclusively available for rural communities. Some $300 million in grants will be available through that project in 2022.

The $2.9 billion is a broad, albeit small portion of the trillion-dollar infrastructure law the president enacted in November. The White House said in a press release Wednesday morning that the quick turnaround and streamlined application process will make it easier for state and local governments to bulk up the pipeline of "shovel-ready" projects and ease supply-chain bottlenecks across the country.