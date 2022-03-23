Higher-education expert proposes new way for Biden to cancel student debt without Congress

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are among those calling on President Joe Biden to bypass Congress and forgive student debt through executive order.

"You just need the flick of a pen," Schumer has often been quoted saying on the matter.

Yet there might be another way the White House can cancel student debt without passing legislation, according to a recent analysis by higher-education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

The details are wonky, but basically Kantrowitz argues that federal student loans could be forgiven through regulatory changes established by the executive branch. Specifically, he argues that one popular government program, known as the Income-Contingent Repayment Plan, can be amended to distribute broad cancellation.

More from Personal Finance:

Why a federal gas tax holiday won't save consumers much

Inflation is costing households $300 more a month

Why the Fed raises interest rates to combat inflation

Usually, an ICR Plan erases a borrower's debt after 25 years of payments, but Kantrowitz says a tweak could shorten that timeline. Borrowers may need to file an application for the relief, but he doubts that would be much of a roadblock "given the strong financial incentive of loan forgiveness."

In theory, Congress could block the changes put forth by the White House, but Kantrowitz doubts there would be enough support for that.

"They would need two-thirds of the House and two-thirds of the Senate to challenge it, which is extremely unlikely to happen," he said. On the other hand, Kantrowitz suspects loan forgiveness through executive order would probably face legal challenges.

If the regulations by the Biden administration, which would be issued by the U.S. Department of Education, were published by Nov. 1, they could go into effect as soon July 2023, and maybe even earlier.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether it had seen Kantrowitz's analysis.

Advocates, lawyers and Democrats have been looking for ways for the president to forgive student debt on his own. Most experts agree legislation in Congress is unlikely to pass given the unpopularity of loan cancellation among Republicans.