India's rupee-ruble trade arrangement with Russia may be ready in a week, says export body chief

India is expected to announce a payment arrangement that would allow trade with Russia to continue, the president of an Indian exporters' association told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Wednesday.

The so-called rupee-ruble trade mechanism could come as early as next week, according to A Sakthivel, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The FIEO, a government-backed association representing over 200,000 exporters, oversees India's export promotion councils.

India's finance ministry and the Reserve Bank of India have not commented so far on the mechanism, which would let Indian exporters continue their business with Russia even after Western sanctions restricted international payment mechanisms. The arrangement would also allow India to buy Russian energy exports and other goods.

Sakthivel said the Indian government is working on a proposal to allow four to five nationalized Indian banks to be engaged in the trade, and there have been consultations between the central bank governor, the finance minister and banks.

Sakthivel added that the international sanctions on Russia provide Indian exporters with an opportunity to expand in the Russian market. "Export to Russia is not much, only in agriculture and pharmacy products. Now that the whole of the West is banning Russia, there will be lot of opportunities for Indian firms to enter Russia," he said.